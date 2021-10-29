One in five women have not checked for signs of breast cancer in the last year

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with breast cancer charities pulling out all the stops annually to raise awareness– one charity, Breast Cancer Now, partnered with Twitter to run an uncensored livestream with an expert nurse demonstrating how to check breasts and chests this week.

But a new poll by YouGov suggests that at least one in five women have no checked for signs of breast cancer in the last year.

Of the 1,004 women and 729 men surveyed, only 41 per cent of women said they checked their breasts in the last month. About three quarters (76 per cent) of women said they have ever checked themselves and 11 per cent said they have never done so, despite breast cancer being the most cancer in the UK.