Bristol Palin has opened up about undergoing her ninth breast reconstruction surgery to correct a “botched” reduction operation she had when she was 19.

Palin, the daughter of controversial US politician Sarah Palin, posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote candidly about how her first surgery left her with “damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring”.

She wrote: “Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my ninth breast reconstruction surgery last night – yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19.

“I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring. The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life.”

Palin, who previously starred on Teen Mom OG, continued: “ Praying this is the last surgery needed – I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly [missing in action].

“Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for. I’m healthy, fully capable and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse.”

The reality star and mother-of-three has previously been open about how her past surgeries have affected her body image.

(Instagram/Bristol Palin)

In 2021, Palin revealed she had undergone a tummy tuck some years ago and showed her followers the scars from the procedure.

In the video, she zoomed in on the scars on her lower abdomen and said she wanted to “get reeeel [sic] for a sec” with her followers.

“I post what I want ya’ll to see. From decent angles… and not from insecurities/scars,” she wrote.

“Here’s something I don’t share. Way [too] easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to. Don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy.”