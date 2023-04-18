Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brittany Mahomes has revealed the special meaning behind the names of her two children, who she shares with NFL star Patrick Mahomes, as well as the amusing way they came to choose their daughter’s name.

The 27-year-old recently did a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories, where she talked about being a mother to two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, and four-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

When one fan asked the inspiration behind her children’s unique names, the former pro soccer player admitted that her daughter’s name was actually intended for her youngest dog, Silver. “What’s the thought behind naming your dogs and children after elements?” read the question from the fan, in a since-expired post captured by People. Mahomes jokingly replied: “Lol glad you ask.”

“I got Steel in college and named him that,” she began, referring to the couple’s older dog. “We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect.”

“Then I said no, I want that to be my daughter’s name, so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel,” Brittany continued, adding that she and her husband were “already set on Sterling” by the time they welcomed their daughter in February 2021.

“Then having a boy and him being Patrick Mahomes III, Bronze was just meant to be and went perfect,” she said about her youngest child, who was born in November 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have been together for more than a decade, after beginning their relationship when they were in high school. Nearly seven months after the NFL star won his first Super Bowl in February 2020, the two announced they were engaged.

Brittany Mahomes says daughter Sterling’s name was originally meant for her dog (Instagram/Brittany Mahomes)

Later that same month, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. The pair tied the knot in March 2022, with their one-year-old daughter by their side, before welcoming their son Patrick in November that year.

During her Q&A session with fans, Brittany also opened up about how she deals “with all the women trying to get after” her football star husband. When asked by a fan how she feels about women trying to flirt with the Kansas City Chiefs player, Brittany replied: “Lol it’s actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist [sic] of my time and not going to disturb my peace.”

She admitted that she “used to have a very hard time” and would “get extremely annoyed” when other women would make a pass at Patrick, but said she’s “now to a point where I [couldn’t] care less!”

The mother of two also laughed off one Instagram user’s accusation that she was a “gold digger” by simply writing back: “I wish I dug and found gold.”

The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s second birthday by gifting the toddler a mini Chanel bag. Last February, Brittany shared a video to her Instagram story of Sterling receiving the luxury gift while she sat on her father’s lap.

“Did you get a new purse?” Brittany could be seen asking her daughter in the Instagram story. “Let me see what it looks like. Do you love it?”

Sterling then grabbed the gold chain attached to the black quilted purse with pale pink lining, as her mother added: “Isn’t it Sterling’s purse? Can you say Sterling’s purse?”

Following Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl win, the mother and daughter rushed onto the field to congratulate the NFL star on his second championship victory. In pictures captured at the end of the Super Bowl, Patrick was seen smiling and holding his daughter in his arms. The quarterback also made sure to kiss his wife as confetti filled the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.