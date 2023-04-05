Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis had some kind words to share about his relationship with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

The 44-year-old model shared a post of an old photo of Bruce and Moore on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. The image was a black-and-white shot of the former couple, who divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.

In the caption, Emma celebrated the pair, writing: “Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well,” along with a smiling face and three hearts emoji.

Before Bruce and the Ghost star announced their split, they welcomed three daughters: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. The Die Hard star remarried Emma in 2009 and they share two daughters: Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, eight. Meanwhile, Moore remarried Ashton Kutcher in 2005, before announcing her split from the actor in 2013.

Bruce and his two exes have since brought their blended families together. In February, Emma, Moore, and their children sent a joint statement to reveal that Bruce’s initial diagnosis with aphasia had since developed into frontotemporal dementia.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they said in the statement, which was published by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Moore has also praised her ex’s wife on her own Instagram. In honour of International Women’s Day in March 2021, the actor shared a post to express how “honoured” she was to call Emma “a friend”. She also highlighted the close relationship that her children have with Emma’s daughters.

“Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life,” the Indecent Proposal star wrote. “Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume.”

She praised Emma for developing her own line of skincare products, CoCoBaba, writing: “Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.”

(emmahemingwillis)

Bruce and Moore have also maintained a close friendship over the years. In 2020, they quarantined with their three children in their home in Idaho amid the pandemic. According to Moore, Emma and her two daughters with Bruce joined them a bit later, once the children finished school for that year.

“It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us,” Moore said about staying with her family in Idaho, during an appearance on No Filter with Naomi in 2021. “It was really a blessing. It’s everything that’s come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what’s important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing.”