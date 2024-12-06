Here’s what to do in an earthquake and tsunami warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

On Thursday, December 5, residents of Northern California experienced a large earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 7.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Ferndale.

Shortly after, a tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the coast along both California and Oregon. Five million people are currently under the warning as Californians were instructed to move away from coastal waters.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services warned that “widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible” in a statement.

In the event of future earthquakes or tsunamis taking place throughout the world, here are some general safety tips.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s important to remember the motto: “Drop. Cover. Hold On.”

open image in gallery San Francisco Bay after an earthquake on Thursday, December 5 ( Reuters )

If you are feeling a noticeable earthquake, it is advised that you drop down onto your hands and knees before the shaking can knock you down. And because you’re on your hands and knees, you can crawl to get anywhere you need to go. If you are not able to drop to the ground, it is recommended to sit down or remain seated to minimize the chance of falling.

Cover means to get under a sturdy table or desk and focus on making sure your head and neck are covered from any falling debris. “If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low-lying furniture that won’t fall on you, and cover your head and neck with your arms and hands,” the CDC website reads.

Another option is to cover yourself with a large book, pillow, or even your arms.

You need to hold on to whatever is protecting you until the shaking stops. This also means being prepared for the desk or table to move and following it if necessary.

Another general tip is to avoid changing your location too much. If you are outside, you should remain outside and only move to an open area with no trees, telephone poles, or buildings. Once in the open, get down low and stay there until the shaking stops.

If you are inside, you should remain inside and move away from glass or anything that isn’t secured to the wall that could fall like bricks from fireplaces and chimneys, light fixtures, wall hangings, high shelves, and cabinets with doors that could swing open.

A common tip you may have heard is to get under a doorway; however, the CDC advises against this because in newer houses and buildings, doorways are no stronger than any other part of the house. Doorways do not protect you from the most likely source of injury — falling or flying objects.

Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by falling or flying objects (such as TVs, lamps, glass, or bookcases), or by being knocked to the ground, the organization says.

What if a Tsunami is following the earthquake?

The official advice from the Tsunami Warning Centre on protecting human life and property is as follows:

Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-storey building, depending on your situation.

Move out of the water, off the beach and away from harbours, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location.

If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling, take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill, preferably on foot.

Boat operators are instructed, where time and personal safety allow, to move their vessels out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet.

Those already at sea should avoid entering shallow water, harbours, marinas, bays and inlets to avoid the risk of being hit by floating or submerged debris and strong currents.

More general advice offered by the Tsunami Centre includes staying away from coastal areas to observe the waves - the Red Cross advises that if you can see it, you are too close — and not returning until advised that it is safe to do so by local emergency officials. They stress the need to save yourself, not your possessions.

Emergency supplies and safety clothing organised in advanced are recommended and those evacuating are also advised to check on the welfare of their neighbours and come to the aid of infants, the elderly and those with large families or who might otherwise require assistance.

If further help is needed, call the emergency services and do not place yourself in danger by remaining in the disaster zone — your presence could hinder the operations of response units.