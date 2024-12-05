Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Best
Climate
TV

Tsunami warnings after 7.0 earthquake rocks California

More than 5 million people are now under tsunami warnings along the West Coast

Julia Musto,Rhian Lubin
Thursday 05 December 2024 19:38 GMT
Comments
The quake hit more than 60 miles away from Ferndale, California. The USGS said it was a magnitude 7.0 tremor
The quake hit more than 60 miles away from Ferndale, California. The USGS said it was a magnitude 7.0 tremor (USGS)

Northern California has been rocked by a major earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the tremor, with a magnitude of 7.0, hit just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Ferndale.

One social media user reported feeling the quake “pretty strongly” in Oakland, and another shared a video of the water in their swimming pool shaking.

A tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the California and Oregon coasts. More than 5 million people are now under the warnings thats stretch along the West Coast

Areas of the California and Oregon coast are under a tsunami warning on Thursday. Those areas are highlighted in red
Areas of the California and Oregon coast are under a tsunami warning on Thursday. Those areas are highlighted in red (NOAA / National Weather Service/ US Tsunami Warning System)

Several people said they had received related alerts on their phones.

Californians were warned to “get away from coastal waters” by the National Weather Service following the tremors.

California’s governor Gavin Newsom said officials with the state’s Office of Emergency Services “are actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California.”

“Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders. Get earthquake safety tips,” Newsom wrote in a post on X.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

