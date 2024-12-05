Tsunami warnings after 7.0 earthquake rocks California
More than 5 million people are now under tsunami warnings along the West Coast
Northern California has been rocked by a major earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the tremor, with a magnitude of 7.0, hit just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Ferndale.
One social media user reported feeling the quake “pretty strongly” in Oakland, and another shared a video of the water in their swimming pool shaking.
A tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the California and Oregon coasts. More than 5 million people are now under the warnings thats stretch along the West Coast
Several people said they had received related alerts on their phones.
Californians were warned to “get away from coastal waters” by the National Weather Service following the tremors.
California’s governor Gavin Newsom said officials with the state’s Office of Emergency Services “are actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California.”
“Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders. Get earthquake safety tips,” Newsom wrote in a post on X.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
