California earthquake live: Tsunami threat passes for 5 million people after quake hits California coast
The tremor was located to the west-southwest of Ferndale
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Northern California was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake late Thursday morning.
After the tremor struck, just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Humboldt County’s Ferndale, a tsunami warning was issued for a wide swath of the West Coast. The warning extended from Oregon through central California and at least 5.3 million people in California were affected.
The warnings were canceled by the National Weather Service minutes later.
The agency estimated than more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake to feel its impact.
There were no immediate reports of major damage, but the U.S. Geological Survey issued a yellow alert, which predicts localized but minimal damage.
Social media users took to the social media platform X to report the shaking.
In San Francisco, the Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel connecting the city and the East Bay.
The San Francisco Zoo’s visitors were evacuated, its animals were secured, and staff members were moved to higher ground.
Mayor London Breed told residents that the city had activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the tsunami warning. She advised people to move off the coast and at least one block inland.
With reporting from The Associated Press
What California earthquake felt like on the ground in San Francisco
At first, I wasn’t even sure it was an earthquake. Maybe it was just a truck rumbling by my San Francisco apartment. Maybe I just hadn’t had my coffee.
Then a tsunami came blaring out of my phone, confirming that the barely perceptible tremor I felt really was the real thing, and a serious risk at that.
A magnitude 7 earthquake had struck at a depth of 8 miles, 45 miles southwest of Eureka, a coastal city about 270 miles north of the Bay Area.
The quake itself may have passed, but forcasters suggest the waves it might generate could hit the coast within the next half hour, and advise getting to high ground.
Check tsunami.gov for more information.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed tells residents to move off the coast and 'at least one block inland’
More than 5 million California residents are under a tsunami warning
There are at least 5.3 million people in California under a tsunami warning.
5 million people under tsunami warning after 7.0 quake hits off California coast
A tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the California and Oregon coasts
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments