Areas of the California and Oregon coast are under a tsunami warning on Thursday. ( NOAA / National Weather Service/ US Tsunami Warning System )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Northern California was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake late Thursday morning.

After the tremor struck, just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Humboldt County’s Ferndale, a tsunami warning was issued for a wide swath of the West Coast. The warning extended from Oregon through central California and at least 5.3 million people in California were affected.

The warnings were canceled by the National Weather Service minutes later.

The agency estimated than more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake to feel its impact.

There were no immediate reports of major damage, but the U.S. Geological Survey issued a yellow alert, which predicts localized but minimal damage.

Social media users took to the social media platform X to report the shaking.

In San Francisco, the Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel connecting the city and the East Bay.

The San Francisco Zoo’s visitors were evacuated, its animals were secured, and staff members were moved to higher ground.

Mayor London Breed told residents that the city had activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the tsunami warning. She advised people to move off the coast and at least one block inland.

With reporting from The Associated Press