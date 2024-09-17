Cardi B responds to backlash over her controversial postpartum workout

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Cardi B has candidly responded to critics who blasted her for working out just eight days after giving birth to her third baby.

On September 16, the “I Like It” vocalist hit back at crude internet sleuths who claimed she shouldn’t be in the gym postpartum with a lengthy message posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio,” she began. “Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active… but you know what’s funny??

“Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was five months pregnant but now y’all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???

“Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else,” she continued. “So yeah, I’m taking this personal but it’s FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say.”

After welcoming her newborn daughter on September 7, Cardi B – real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – was back on her fitness grind a little over a week later, with 30 minutes of cardio on the Stairmaster. The on-stage performer took to her Instagram Story, sharing footage of her mid-workout. “Since I’m off tonight, I’m doing a late-night gym session... No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_flem,” her caption read.

At the time, she reiterated how this was her third postpartum experience. “Remember ladies this is my third baby... with my other two babies I was still on bedrest on my first week,” Cardi B noted.

However, her post wasn’t well received. Social media users rushed online, arguing that the music icon shouldn’t be forcing herself into a workout regimen so soon after childbirth.

“Nobody should be back at gym so quickly man,” one X user wrote, prompting widespread debate over the appropriate time to return to the gym after delivery.

“I think the recommendation is to wait three months or something like that,” a second user said, while a third person thought: “Six weeks and start off with light things like walks, etc.”

According to Mayo Clinic, the amount of time it takes to return to the gym varies depending on the type of birth. For natural, “uncomplicated pregnancies” and “vaginal deliveries,” doctors say a mother can start working out again as soon as they feel ready to do so. However, C-sections and “extensive vaginal repair or a complicated birth” require further medical consultation beforehand.

Other commenters pointed out that women in the public eye may feel forced to constantly be in shape, insinuating that Cardi B fell victim to the pressure.

“It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane,” one person said.

When the “Rode” artist finally spoke out against all the backlash on Monday, she replied directly to the comment referencing industry pressures. Following Cardi B’s response to their tweet, the original poster immediately wrote back by clarifying that their initial remarks were an insult to the music industry, not her.

“I genuinely didn’t mean any harm and the tweet was never an indictment on you but rather society’s expectations of women and ‘snap back’ culture,” the user explained. “The reply to the OP honestly shows that there was no malicious intent. But I hope you and baby are well. I’m a big fan.”

Cardi B welcomed her third baby with Migos rapper Offset earlier this month. The former couple share two other children – daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, three. However, Cardi B and Offset are no longer romantically involved, opting to work on co-parenting duties over their relationship issues. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on August 1, the same day she announced her third pregnancy.