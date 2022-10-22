Jump to content

Singer Carly Simon ‘loses both sisters to cancer one day apart’

Joanna and Lucy Simon died from cancer

Saman Javed
Saturday 22 October 2022 11:40
Comments
Actress Elizabeth Hurley discusses breast cancer awareness on Loose Women

Carly Simon has lost both of her elder sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer this week just one day apart, according to reports.

The singer and children’s book author’s used to perform with her siblings as folk group the Simon Sisters before finding succcess as a solo artist.

Her oldest sister Joanna reportedly died of thyroid cancer on Wednesday (19 October) aged 85.

Lucy, a composer, died the next day of metastatic breast cancer, aged 82, according to The New York Times.

Their deaths follow the passing of the siblings’ brother, Peter, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2018 at the age of 71.

Lucy had a successful career on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony award for her work on the musical The Secret Garden.

Both Carly and Lucy got their start in music with a folk group named the Simon Sisters, in which Lucy sang soprano and Carly contralto.

Lucy co-produced albums In Harmony: A Sesame Street Record and In Harmony 2, both of which won Grammy Awards for best children’s album.

Lucy Simon and sister Joanna

(Getty Images)

The eldest of the siblings, Joanna, was an opera singer and journalist. She died one day before her 86th birthday.

Joanna retired from performing as a singer in the early 1990s and went on to become an arts correspondent for PBS NewsHour, formerly known as MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour.

Carly Simon

(Getty Images)

In 1991 she won an Emmy Award for a documentary about manic depression and creativity.

Carlu has won two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for her hit song “You’re So Vain” in 2004.

