Chrissy Teigen admits her five-year-old son Miles has ‘never’ had a vegetable

Chrissy Teigen has made a candid confession about getting her children to eat vegetables that all parents can relate to.

The model, 38, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 18 January alongside her Chrissy & Dave Dine Out co-star, David Chang. Speaking to host Kimmel, she revealed that her husband John Legend and their daughter Luna, seven, were sitting in the front row.

The cookbook author explained that their eldest child visits her father on the set of The Voice “all the time” but she’s never watched her mother at work, so they “snatched her up from school” and brought her to the live taping.

When asked whether her four children are “good eaters,” Teigen commended Luna for eating all her healthy greens. “Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables,” Teigen said. However, when it comes to their five-year-old son Miles, he’s a bit more picky with food.

“Miles has still not had a vegetable,” Teigen revealed. “He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in fried rice and was so upset about it.”

The former Lip Sync Battle host admitted that it’s “a struggle” to get children to eat their fruits and vegetables, revealing that she even joined “a Zoom call where they talk about picky eaters”.

“They say that it’s the only thing they really have control over at that age, so he uses it,” she added. Kimmel then joked that while children may have no control over anything, “they seem to have control over every aspect, every minute of our lives,” to which Teigen agreed.

In addition to Luna and Miles, Teigen and her husband are also parents to one-year-old daughter Esti Maxine and their seven-month-old son, Wren Alexander.

Last year, Teigen and Legend - whose real name is John Roger Stephens - welcomed their son Wren via surrogate just five months after the birth of their third child, Esti. Last June, the couple announced on Instagram they’d welcomed their fourth child, as Teigen reflected on their surrogacy journey in a lengthy post.

She revealed that she’s wanted four children for “as long as [she] can remember” but didn’t think she’d be able to “carry any more babies on my own” following the loss of her and Legend’s unborn child, Jack, in 2020. However, early on in their surrogacy journey, Teigen also decided that she wanted to try getting pregnant “just one more time”.

“If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst,” she wrote. “I promised I would be okay no matter what happened.”

Teigen became pregnant with her daughter Esti after undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, the same process that allowed the couple to welcome their first two babies. She added that “around this same time,” the couple also met the “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine”.

She concluded the lengthy post by expressing her gratitude to her surrogate for the “incredible gift” and shared a photo of the surrogate, as well as one of the couple holding their newborn child in the hospital. The final photo showed a close-up shot of the couple’s baby boy.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” Teigen said.