Christie Brinkley celebrates feeling ‘finally happy’ at 70

Christie Brinkley is reflecting on her life as she marks turning 70 years old.

The supermodel, who recently celebrated her 70th birthday on 2 February, took to Instagram on Tuesday (20 February) to share an important message about self-love and acceptance. Brinkley posed for the camera in a white Alo Yoga bralette, black high-waisted leggings, and a matching black cardigan.

As she snapped the mirror selfie, the Sports Illustrated model flashed a smile and flexed her muscles. Brinkley also captioned her Instagram selfie with a heartfelt poem. “Looking in the mirror on my 70th birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back at me,” she wrote. “I’m no longer critical and demanding, now I’m grateful and understanding.”

“I’ve put this body through it. I’ve broken every bone, in tiny miracles I’m all healed, in my heart and soul I’m home,” Brinkley continued. “It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy, so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy!”

She concluded her caption: “Happy birthday indeed! #celebratingseventy #sensational70 #thebig70 #70 #andtheniwenttothegym #moveitorrust”

In the comments section, many people took the opportunity to congratulate Brinkley on the birthday milestone, while others couldn’t help but applaud the model’s toned appearance.

“On fire at 70,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said: “A true inspiration to women of all ages!!! Stunning.”

“You look incredible!!! And you exude confidence!” wrote Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana de Moura.

“Breaking stereotypes and sharing all your great tips for us to live our best lives! Now after seeing these pictures, I’m going to go jogging!” commented someone else. “Happy 70th birthday!!! The best is yet to come.”

Earlier this month, the CoverGirl star celebrated her birthday with a trip to Turks and Caicos planned by her son Jack Brinkley Cook, 28, and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25. The model also shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 38, with ex-husband and legendary singer Billy Joel.

Brinkley shared snaps of the festivities to Instagram, adding in her caption: “We dined and danced under the stars. It was some enchanted evening!”

Despite receiving praise for her appearance in her most recent Instagram selfie, Brinkley hasn’t shied away from calling out critics on social media. In June 2023, she posted a photo of herself to Instagram and later updated the caption to address body-shaming criticism she received in the comments.

“Update: Whoa Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities’ pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique,” Brinkley wrote. She suggested that the criticism must be “some form of compensation for something they are lacking,” before expressing her gratitude for all those who wrote supportive comments.

“But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls,” she continued.

In the post, Brinkley also addressed comments from trolls who claimed she had chest hair. The supermodel clarified that she doesn’t, but still posed the question: “But so what if I did?”

“Have a great day my friends!” Brinkley concluded the post.