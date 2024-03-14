Christie Brinkley undergoes skin cancer surgery after revealing diagnosis

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christie Brinkley has told fans about her experience undergoing treatment for skin cancer in a new social media post.

The American model and actor, 70, shared a post about her health to Instagram on Wednesday (13 March), along with pictures of her face, where doctors had operated to remove cancerous cells.

In the caption, she shared her positive thoughts about the cancer being detected at an early stage, before quipping that the surgeons had taken great care with her wounds.

She wrote: “The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior.”

The star, who has featured in TV programmes such as Parks and Recreation, Ugly Betty and The Goldbergs, went on to reiterate the importance of SPF and regular checkups to her followers.

“The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide-brim hat. And doing regular total body check-ups…that is a MUST!”

Brinkley noted that she was “lucky” that her cancerous spot was picked up early, as a doctor noticed it by chance while examining her daughter.

Christie Brinkley shares pictures after cancer cell operation (Instagram / Christie Brinkley)

“It wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation. He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!

“So make your own good luck by making that check-up appointment today. And slather up my friends!”

In the accompanying images, Brinkley is seen with an incision close to her hairline, then later with a bandage covering the cut area.

Responding to her post, several of Brinkley’s followers left messages of support in the comments section, including her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, whom she shares with ex-husband, Billy Joel.

She wrote, “Love you Mom,” before recommending a skin treatment.

Last month, Brinkley shared a touching message about self-love and acceptance to mark turning 70 and “being finally happy” with herself.

Alongside a mirror selfie while wearing sports clothes, Brinkley wrote: “Looking in the mirror on my 70th birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back at me. I’m no longer critical and demanding, now I’m grateful and understanding.”

She later shared images from her birthday celebrations in Turks and Caicos Islands with her other two children: son Jack Brinkley Cook, 28, and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25.