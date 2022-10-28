Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Applegate has given fans a health update on her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

The Dead To Me star shared a picture of her walking sticks to Twitter and noted that she’s preparing for her first public event since revealing she was diagnosed with MS in August 2021.

“I have a very important ceremony coming up,” Applegate wrote on Thursday, along with an image of her five “fancy” cane options. “This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal.”

“Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties,” the 50-year-old actor added. “Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

When one fan suggested Applegate use a cane with an activator pole – which were designed by occupational therapists to aid balance and improve mobility – she explained that she loves her activator cane, but wanted to switch things up for the event.

“The activator is what I use daily. Love mine. But these events I wanted fancy I guess. My activator has stickers that say FUMS so wasn’t sure if that was appropriate haha,” Applegate responded, referring to the slogan “F**k U MS”.

The Emmy-winning Anchorman star revealed on Twitter last August that she has been living with MS just a few months after her diagnosis. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

She continued: “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action,’” Applegate added. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you.”

Selma Blair, who revealed her own MS diagnosis in 2018, offered her support to fellow actor Christina Applegate at the time. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” the Legally Blonde star tweeted at the Bad Moms actor.

“I love our two weirdos,” Applegate said in response. “They are so fun.”

Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a variety of symptoms such as mobility issues, partial or complete loss of vision, or balance issues.

According to the National MS Society, more than 2.3 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, while women are more than two to three times as likely as men to develop the disease.