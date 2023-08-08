Ciara announces she’s pregnant with third child with husband Russell Wilson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ciara has revealed that she and her husband, Russell Wilson, are expecting their third baby.

The singer, 37, shared a black-and-white video to Instagram on 8 August to announce her pregnancy. In the footage, Ciara could be seen posing and dancing next to a pool, while showcasing her baby bump. The video is also set to her and Chris Brown’s new song, “How We Roll.”

She went on to confirm that she’s expecting in the caption of the post, as she included some of the lyrics from her latest tune. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” she wrote.

In the comments of the post, many famous faces have gone on to celebrate the baby news, with singer Chloe Bailey writing: “YEEEESSSSS,” along with three heart eyes emojis.

“OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS @ciara @dangerusswilson,” singer Normani added. “I am screaming for y’all.”

“Congratulations Mama!!! Sending [love] to you and @dangerusswilson!” Lupita Nyong’o wrote.

Many fans also took to the comments to praise the video, with one writing: “Now that’s how you announce a pregnancy…Omg!!!!”

Wilson also announced the news on his own Instagram, where he shared the video of his wife and noted that he’s the one who filmed it. In the caption, he quipped: “That’s just ‘How We Roll.’”

The “Level Up” singer and her husband are already the parents of two: a six-year-old daughter, Sienna, and a three-year-old son, Win. Ciara also shares a nine-year-old son, Future, with her ex, Future.

The pair’s announcement also comes a year after Wilson opened up about wanting to expand his family. While Ciara was guest hosting The Ellen DeGenres Show, she brought her husband onto the programme, during which he asked her: “Can we have more babies?... Just give me one more at least.”

After the singer responded by bursting into laughter, she told her partner – who she’s been married to since 2016 – she agreed to have more children. “We definitely can,” she said. “We have a little time before we get there…But I’m down to do it again with you.”

Back in 2020, the NFL star made a different joke about having another child. In a video posted to Ciara’s Instagram, to promote her fragrance line, he told her: “You smell like you about to get pregnant again.”

Meanwhile, the “Body Party” singer has continued to speak candidly about motherhood. During an interview with People earlier this month, she confessed that while she’s “getting better” at managing the chaos of back-to-school season, she still has a busy schedule, as a parent of three.

“There are three kids, three of these precious, beautiful, turned-up-crazy, fun, amazing human beings that come with so much. It’s like, ‘Oh my Lordy,’ but you also find a way to make it work,” she said. “That’s the beauty of it all, it’s organised chaos.”

She continued: “That’s how life is in general for us, so that’s nothing new, but during back to school, you’re really carefully running through lists and crossing your Ts and dotting your Is, because you want your kids to be set up for success and go in prepared.”