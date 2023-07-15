Future disses ex-fiancée Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson in new track

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US rapper Future has taken a fresh swipe at Russell Wilson, the husband of his ex-fiancée Ciara.

The artist, 39, released his latest single “Turn Yo Clic Up”, featuring Quavo, on Friday (14 July).

One lyric in the song appears to directly attack Wilson, a Denver Broncos quarterback, 34, who singer Ciara married in 2016. “I got it out the field / F*** Russell,” he raps.

Future and “1, 2 Step” singer Ciara, 37, dated between 2012 and 2014. They got engaged and had a baby son together, Future Zahir, in May 2014 but then split up amid rumours that Future had been unfaithful.

Ciara started dating Wilson in 2015, and they married in 2016 before having a baby girl, Sienna in 2017. Three years later, they had a son called Win.

Future has previously made public digs at Wilson. In 2019, he called out the NFL player for not stopping Ciara from badmouthing him on social media.

“He not being a man in that position,” Future said. “He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up.”

He later claimed he was “happy” for the couple and did not hate Wilson.

Russell Wilson with Sienna, Future, Win and Ciara in 2022 (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Ciara was praised for her response to the “selective outrage” she has faced over the sheer dress she wore to Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party.

She took to TikTok to make a joke about her after-party outfit, a sheer, netted dress, after it sparked mixed reactions.

In the video, Ciara jokingly debuted the outfit she would be wearing next year, filming herself wearing a long white bed sheet and a pair of black sunglasses. She continued the bit in the text over the video, writing: “POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year.”

Ciara first rose to prominence in the 2000s with her debut album Goodies, which garnered two Grammy nominations.

She has also featured on numerous R&B hits, including Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” and Bow Wow’s “Like You”.