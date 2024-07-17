Colin Jost opens up about being a stepfather to Scarlett Johansson’s daughter

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Colin Jost has made a rare comment about his relationship with his nine-year-old stepdaughter, Rose.

The 42-year-old actor gushed over his wife Scarlett Johansson and her nine-year-old daughter – who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac – in a recent interview with The New York Times. During the conversation, he reflected on meeting his now-partner and how much he admired her relationship with Rose.

“I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom,” he explained, before describing how he’s gotten closer to his stepchild over the years.

“I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was two,” Jost added. “It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he described his wife as “the most caring person to worth with,” noting that she’s “great fun and really funny.”

“She’s pretty stupendous,” he explained, before claiming that people are quite surprised when they learn how much “normal stuff” Johansson often does.

“She goes to the supermarket. She’s just very good at wearing a hat and she keeps moving,” Jost added. “She is able to stay a little under the radar, but she’s able to do all these everyday things and enjoy them, too.”

After getting married in a private ceremony in 2020, Jost and Johansson went on to welcome their first child together: two-year-old son, Cosmo. While they continue to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the Saturday Night Live star has previously opened up about his bond with Rose.

In a 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, he discussed how excited he was to watch his movie, Tom & Jerry, with his stepdaughter.

“I’ve been waiting to watch it with her when it’s officially out, like, the final version of it to watch with her because I think she’ll really like it,” he said at the time. “It’s gonna be weird for her, I’m sure to see me in a movie like this. She’s just becoming aware of the difference between actors and the people they are in real life.”

Shortly before tying the knot with the Avengers star, Jost addressed how excited he was to build a life with her and her daughter. “I’m about to get married. I now almost have a stepdaughter who I love and is a big part of my life now. I’m starting to do more and more outside of the show [Saturday Night Live],” he told The New York Times in 2020.