Do I still need a Covid test if the NHS app pings me?

People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (two doses) or under the age of 18 no longer have to self-isolate if they are ‘pinged’ by the NHS app, as of Monday.

Under new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care, people in England who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will no longer have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

The government is also removing self-isolation for under-18s ahead of pupils returning to schools and colleges in September. It described the move as a “crucial step to reduce disruption to education and keep children in the classroom”.

However, both children and fully vaccinated adults are still being advised to consider taking other precautions to limit the potential spread of the virus, particularly among the clinically extremely vulnerable.

The new guidance applies to adults who had their last dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before coming into contact with a positive case.

Here’s everything you need to know:

If I don’t isolate, will I have to take a test?

If you are fully vaccinated and come into close contact with a positive Covid case, you will not have to self-isolate but you will be advised to take a PCR test. However, this is not compulsory.

If you choose take a PCR test, you will not have to stay in isolation until the result comes back. However, people who test positive for the virus will be legally required to self-isolate.

The government has said that people will still be encouraged to do rapid lateral flow testing twice a week to find asymptomatic cases of the virus.

Does this apply to everyone?

No, it depends on your job. Health and social care staff will be required to provide a negative PCR test to return to work if they are in contact with a positive case.

They will also have to take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days as a precaution. Those working with clinically extremely vulnerable patients will have to undergo a risk assessment before going back to work.

How can I get a PCR test?

You can get a free PCR test kit if you have been in contact with someone who tested positive via the government.

This service is available whether or not you have symptoms. You can order a PCR test kit to be sent to your home or book an appointment at a walk-in or drive-through test site.

However, you cannot use this service if you are getting a PCR test in order to travel.

What other precautions should be taken?

The government is advising double-jabbed people who come into close contact with positive Covid cases to continue wearing a face mask in enclosed spaces and limit contact with other people.

This is because people may still be at risk of being infected and can pass the virus on to others even if they are fully vaccinated.

Why is the government making these changes?

The change to self-isolation requirements for fully-vaccinated people and people under the age of 18 comes after the number of workers who were “pinged” to stay home via the NHS Covid app increased significantly following the full re-opening on 19th July.

DHSC said in the new guidance that the changes are a “result of the remarkable success of the UK’s vaccine programme”, with 75 per cent of UK adults having received both doses of a Covid vaccine.

It also comes after the latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University showed that around 600,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 66,900 hospitalisations have been prevented by the vaccines.

Health secretary Said Javid said: “From Monday we can take another huge step back towards our normal lives by removing self-isolation requirements for double jabbed people who are contacts of people with Covid-19.

“Vaccines are what will bring this pandemic to an end – the wall of defence provided by the rollout is allowing us to get even closer to normal life.”