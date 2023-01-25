Dani Dyer shares dad Danny Dyer’s shocked reaction to baby news

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dani Dyer has revealed her dad’s amusing reaction to the news that she is expecting identical twins with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The couple announced that they were expecting twins on 20 January, with the former Love Island star, 26, has since confirmed the babies are identical. She also shares one-year-old son Santiago with ex-partner Sammy Kimmence.

Answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories, Dyer, who is five months pregnant, also shared her family’s responses to the news late on Tuesday 24 January.

When she told her father, Danny Dyer, the EastEnders star apparently responded: “Hold up, are you f***ing joking me?”

“Dad, I can’t believe it, they missed it on the scan and now it’s come up as identical twins,” she replied.

“WTF. Oh my f*****g god,”’ Danny wrote.

Sharing her first trimester symptoms with her 3.1 million followers, Dyer said she had experienced nausea, fatigue, thirst and mild headaches. She is currently dealing with mood swings, fatigue, hunger and heartburn.

“We have been keeping a little secret. Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother,” Dyer said when she first announced the news.

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed. Our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

The reality TV star first rose to fame as a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island. She split up with Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV dating show, nine months after the final.

She has been in a relationship with Premier League footballer Bowen, 26, since 2021.

In her Instagram Stories, she also reacted to his goal tribute to her after scoring twice for West Ham earlier this week, where he placed the ball under his shirt and pretended to suck both thumbs.