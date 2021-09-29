Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.

The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.

Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.

Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into a sleek ponytail.

Ella Loudon (L) and Daniel Craig (R) (Getty Images for EON Productions)

Loudon is Craig’s eldest child, from his first marriage to actor Fiona Loudon which ended in 1994.

He has been married to actor Rachel Weisz since 2011. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2018.

No Time To Die marks the actor’s final James Bond film, with Craig telling GQ in March 2020 that getting older and having another child has made him realise “there are other things that are more important”.

The film, which has received high praise from critics, premiered 18 months later than planned after being delayed because of the pandemic.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live on Wednesday, Craig said he has been “incredibly lucky” to play Bond.

He said the role was “incredibly important to cinema and to history, and the weight of that has been on [his] shoulders for a while”.

The star-studded event was attended by members of the royal family. Kate Middleton stunned fans in a shimmering, gold Jenny Packham gown and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in a baby-blue Bruce Oldfield dress.

Prince William and Prince Charles were also present, both wearing classic black and white tuxedos.

Craig and Weisz are extremely private about their personal lives, choosing not to reveal their daughter’s name to the public.

In an interview with South China Morning Post Style in March, Craig said the fame that came with his acting career was a “difficult adjustment”.

“It took me 20 years to get used to the idea and the fact of having to give up my private life… Not being able to go to certain places and live the way I used to was a difficult adjustment for me. But I’m not going to complain because the upside has been huge,” he said.