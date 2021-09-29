Kate Middleton brought all the glitz and glamour to the world premiere of the latest James Bond film on Tuesday evening, arriving in a shimmering gold gown.

Stepping onto the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a metallic-sequined Jenny Packham dress, complete with a sheer cape and structured shoulders.

She accessorised the look with matching custom-made O’nitaa earrings and a pair of classic nude Aquazzura pumps. Her brunette hair was swept into an elegant updo, while her makeup was kept natural.

Kate Middleton at the No Time To Die premiere (Getty Images)

The duchess attended the No Time To Die premiere alongside her husband, Prince William, who looked smart in a classic black tuxedo, with a black velvet jacket and matching shoes and bowtie.

Kate’s look has earned her high praise from fans, with one describing it as “the biggest wow red carpet moment from anyone in about two years”.

“Kate Middleton shining so bright at the James Bond premiere that I had to put on my sunglasses (from LA),” another person wrote.

“The best she’s EVER looked…after her wedding day,” a third person wrote.

Another person commented: “Kate ate up the red carpet and even James Bond knows it.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the No Time To Die premiere (Getty Images)

No Time To Die marks actor Daniel Craig’s fifth, and final, James Bond film. The premiere took place 18 months later than planned after being delayed because of the pandemic.

Inside the event, William and Kate were photographed chatting with celebrities including singer Billie Eilish, actor Ana de Armas and Craig himself.

Greeting the Duchess of Cambridge, Craig told her: “You look jolly lovely”.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance.

Camilla arrived in a floor-length pale blue embellished gown by British designer Bruce Oldfield. She paired the dress with diamante-drop earrings and a white clutch bag.

Like father like son, Charles also wore a black tuxedo to the star-studded event.

(L-R) KAte Middleton, Prince William, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles (Getty Images)

Last week, Kate hosted a “homecoming” event for British tennis players who participated in the US Open, including teenage champion Emma Raducanu.

The 18-year-old met with the duchess on 24 September at the National Tennis Centre in London, where both women played a game of tennis together.

They were also joined by US open mixed doubles and men’s doubles champion Joe Salisbury, and wheelchair players Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid.

Welcoming them back home, the duchess said she was “seriously impressed” by the athletes’ victories.

“Amazing guys, honestly, congratulations to all of you - it’s seriously impressive,” she said.