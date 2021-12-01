Dax Shepard reveals unusual hack he uses to help his daughter sleep
Actor has two daughters with wife Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard has shared his trick to getting his daughter to sleep.
In an interview with People, the 46-year-old said that he recently discovered an unusual way of getting his daughter to fall asleep instantly.
“I figured out that if I scratch my younger daughter’s head extremely hard — her request — she is out cold within 90 seconds,” he told the publication in a video.
However, the father-of-two added that he also recently suffered from telling his children they couldn’t watch TV.
“I gave a ‘no TV for the weekend’ consequence, which was later revealed to be a barbaric punishment for us,” he said.
Shepard’s wife, the actor Kristen Bell, added: “Yeah, that will never happen again.”
Bell went on to explain some of the things she wished she knew before becoming a parent.
“I guess I thought they’re littler people, right? They might be less loud. And they’re not,” she said.
“The volume is three times what a normal person should be, and the problem is it’s not just volume, it’s the consistency of noise. It’s like having NPR on all the time — so two stations of NPR on all the time — but if it were all questions. No answers, no fun stories, just all questions. And that’s a lot.”
Shepard added: “I wish someone had let me know that I will never have anything nice again.
“That would’ve been a good heads-up. If you like that there are no crumbs and toys on your floor, say goodbye to it.
“The quicker you come to accept that you’re gonna live in a pigsty and that everything will be vaguely broken — the quicker you can accept that, the happier the experience is. We fought it for like six months.”
