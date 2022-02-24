Deaf father-in-law offers heartwarming advice to his daughter’s husband

A father-in-law is going viral on TikTok for the wisdom he shared with his son-in-law about his daughter.

In the TikTok video, posted by user @silveryoungfam, the son-in-law filmed his wife’s dad as he offered him some advice through sign language.

“My father-in-law is deaf,” he wrote in the video. “From an illness in Laos. He may not know how to speak but he has a soft heart.” The TikTok, which was posted on 14 February, gained over 40,000 likes on the platform.

The son-in-law explained that he and his wife had a disagreement earlier that night, which his father-in-law witnessed. He shared with viewers the advice he was given after his father-in-law pulled him aside.

“You must be patient with my daughter,” the father-in-law said. “My wife is the same, she gets mad at me all the time. If my daughter yells at you be calm, work it out with her. You have a big heart. We just have to be patient, do our best for our family.”

Above the video’s subtitles, @silveryoungfam wrote: “Moments like these are what makes my life complete. Thanks Dad.”

TikTok users were moved to tears by the father’s sage advice, and shared their love in the comments.

“The biggest heroes walk quietly and carry a bigger heart,” one person said. “He has such a generous soul.

“I love when men can give other men advice even if it’s unsolicited in a way,” a TikToker commented. “He wants the best for the both of you. He’s a wise man.”

“I have a deaf older brother and this reminds me of just some conversation we would have with each other,” one person shared.

“This just made me tear up for so many reasons,” said another.