The shared symptoms of menopause and young onset dementia

Dementia UK and The Menopause Charity have published advice on the crossover symptoms of both young onset dementia and menopause, after former TV presenter Fiona Phillips disclosed her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The shared symptoms mean that it is difficult for some women to spot the signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s, and instead mistake those symptoms for menopause.

It comes as Phillips has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia, at the age of 62.

The former breakfast TV presenter first noticed symptoms of “crippling anxiety” and “brain fog”, but since Phillips had not experienced this before, she and her family thought it might be menopausal symptoms.

After undergoing Hormone Therapy Treatment (HRT) to alleviate her menopausal symptoms, Phillips’s brain fog remained.

This prompted Phillips and her husband to seek further help, including months of cognitive tests before a lumbar puncture to assess spinal fluid revealed she had Alzheimer’s.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a range of progressive conditions that affect the brain, while Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.

Paul Edwards, Director of Clinical Services at Dementia UK, said in a statement that many people are unaware of the shared symptoms of the conditions.

“For some women, dementia and Alzheimer’s symptoms may develop at the same time as the perimenopause or menopause which can bring additional challenges when it comes to seeking a diagnosis,” he explained.

Dementia UK and The Menopause Charity have worked together to create an information leaflet on the similarities and differences between young onset dementia and menopause and perimenopause.

Fiona Phillips initially thought her Alzheimer’s symptoms were related to the menopause (Getty Images)

While dementia is most common in people over the age of 65, an estimated 70,800 people in the UK are living with young onset dementia, where symptoms begin before 65.

Common menopause symptoms include changes in periods, hot flashes, fatigue, mood changes, anxiety, stress, brain fog, vaginal dryness and more.

Brain fog is a very common menopause symptom, and women often say that their brains feel like “cotton wool” while experiencing it. The symptom can make it difficult to recall words, complete multiple tasks or find themselves losing things. This can affect concentration, word-finding, memory and multitasking, impacting their emotions and overall well being day to day.

Since these symptoms may also occur in dementia, some women become concerned that they are showing signs of young onset dementia.

According to Dementia UK, though, brain fog is not typically the first symptom of dementia, so there are other initial signs to be aware of if you are concerned about dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Early signs of dementia are more likely to be changes in vision and spatial awareness, language problems and changes in behaviour.

It is typical that family members, friends and work colleagues may notice these changes first, often before the person themselves.

Both Dementia UK and The Menopause Charity advise that because it is difficult to know what these symptoms are being caused by, it is important to see a GP to address any concerns.

For more information, you can access an information leaflet produced by both charities here.

If you would like to speak to a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse about young onset dementia and perimenopause or menopause, or any other aspect of dementia, can call our free Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or by emailing helpline@dementiauk.org.