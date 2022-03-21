Demi Moore has shared a sweet message to ex-husband Bruce Willis on his 67th birthday.

The 59-year-old actress posted to her Instagram on Saturday 19 March in honour of her ex-husband’s birthday, where she expressed gratitude for the longtime friendship they have shared since ending their marriage more than two decades ago.

“Happy birthday, Bruce!” she captioned the Instagram post. “Thankful for our blended family”. Alongside the caption was a smiling photo of the former couple posing next to each other in a kitchen, while Moore could be seen holding up a cutting board of true morels.

Fans of Moore and Willis praised the two actors in the comments section for their admirable co-parenting of their three daughters - Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

“Yours was the model for my blended family!” commented one fan. “And it works! Everyone is happy.”

“Blended family goals! Adore you both. Blessings,” said someone else.

Another person commented: “Awwww!! Happy birthday Bruce!! Love that you two are still close!!”

“Loving this photo! You guys do what you do so well…such a cool family, and there seems to be such a fantastic balance,” one person shared. “Good on you both!”

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000, but have remained friends since their split. The Die Hard star remarried Emma Heming Willis in 2009, with who he shares two young daughters: Mabel, nine and Evelyn, seven.

Last year, the Ghost actress celebrated Willis’s birthday with a similar Instagram message about their blended family. “Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families,” she wrote in March 2021 alongside a family photo. In April 2020, Willis self-isolated with Moore and their daughters during the Covid pandemic.

The photograph of the former couple wearing striped green pyjamas went viral after their youngest daughter Talulluah shared the image to her Instagram.