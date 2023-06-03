Jump to content

Dentist warns of common mistake people make brushing teeth

Do you wet your toothbrush before applying toothpaste or leave it dry?

Ellie Muir
Saturday 03 June 2023 15:00
(iStock)

A dentist has issued a warning to Britons about one common mistake that could impact a person’s oral health.

The debate about whether to wet your toothbrush before applying your toothpaste or leaving it dry is one that divides many, but according to Dr Sahil Patel of Marleybone Smile Clinic in London, it is not recommended because it “dilutes” the toothpaste.

“Toothpaste already has the right amount of moisture,” Dr Patel said.

“If it’s wet, it makes it foam up faster and makes you spit it out sooner.”

Dr Patel also told GB News that people often hold their toothbrushes with too much force.

“Often people hold their brush with a fist. You shouldn’t feel like you’ve had a scrub against the teeth, that’s too much,” he said.

"If the bristles splay against the tooth, it’s not doing a good job.

"Bristles should be straight against the teeth and you should have a soft touch."

Dentist reccomends applying toothpaste to a dry toothbrush

(Getty)

Dr Patel also recommends working back to front when it comes to cleaning your teeth.

“The back is often the hardest part to clean, so I’d recommend starting there first,” he said.

“If you start at the front and do the back last, you’re more likely to stop and put your brush down, missing the back or not cleaning the back properly.”

Dr Patel added that he would rather a patient brushed their teeth once a day thoroughly, as opposed to a “slap and dash” twice a day.

