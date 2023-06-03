Prince William overheard telling Kate to ‘chop chop’ at Jordan royal wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince William was spotted encouraging his wife, Kate Middleton, to wrap up her conversation with the now-Princess of Jordan, Rajwa Al Saif, while attending the royal wedding.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the wedding of King Abdullah’s eldest son Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif on 1 June. The nuptials took place at Zahran Palace, located in Amman, Jordan, and were followed by a free concert to celebrate.

William and Kate were in the line of guests who formally congratulated the newlyweds after the ceremony. In a video of the two couples shared by The Daily Mail, Kate could be seen talking with the Crown Prince, while William spoke to Princess Rajwa.

Once William ended his conversation, his wife followed his lead and exchanged a few hugs and kisses with Rajwa. As Kate spoke to Rajwa, she appeared to be complimenting her wedding gown.

Although he was still standing to the side, William then stepped into the conversation, as he could be heard softly saying “chop chop” to his wife. In the video, he also told her to “keep going” and moved his hand in a circular motion, seemingly encouraging her to wrap up the conversation.

From there, William waited and looked at his wife for a brief moment, before she ended her conversation with the bride. She went on to join her husband, as the newlyweds proceeded to greet the other guests who were waiting speak to them.

For the wedding, Kate wore a long-sleeved pink maxi gown, paired with silver statement earrings, while her spouse opted for a navy suit and light blue tie.

The British royals’ attendance at the wedding ultimately came as a surprise to many, since their arrival was confirmed by Jordanian state media only a few hours before the ceremony. However, William and Crown Prince Hussein do have a bit of a link to each other, as they are both graduates of Britain’s Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst.

The two men also spent some time together in 2018, when William visited Jordan. Along with joining the Prince of Wales on a number of official visits, the Crown Prince and his friend were captured watching the 2018 England vs Panama World Cup game at the Beit Al Urdun Palace.

Jordan also has a special connection to William and Kate’s family, as they took their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – on a vacation there in 2021. In addition, Kate lived in Jordan for three years as a child.

Along with William and Kate, first lady Jill Biden, her daughter, Ashley Biden, and US climate envoy John Kerry were at the royal wedding on 1 June. Many European royals who were at King Charles III’s coronation last month also attended the nuptials, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.