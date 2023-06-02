Prince William spotted in deep conversation with Ivanka Trump at Jordan royal wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales was pictured chatting with Ivanka Trump at the royal wedding in Jordan on Thursday.

Prince William and Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday 1 June. Their attendance was confirmed by Jordanian state media just hours before the wedding was due to take place.

The ceremony was a star-studded event. United States first lady Jill Biden arrived with her daughter, Ashley Biden, while King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess were also invited to the Jordanian royal wedding.

Among the high-profile guests were Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. In photos published by The Daily Mail, the former adviser to Donald Trump was pictured holding a private conversation with Prince William, while Kate Middleton could be seen walking ahead of them.

The former first daughter and the British heir first met back in 2019, when Ivanka joined then-President Donald Trump on an official visit to the UK.

The mother of three took to Instagram to share her congratulations for the newlywed crown prince and princess of Jordan on their wedding. “Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their beautiful wedding in Jordan yesterday,” she shared on her Instagram Stories on Friday. “May their lives together be blessed with an abundance of love, health and happiness.”

She then shared a photo of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa from the ceremony, before posting a snap of her own outfit from the wedding. For the occasion, Ivanka wore a floor-length blue long-sleeve gown, while Jared wore a black tuxedo with a white vest, bow tie, and button-down shirt underneath.

In June 2019, Ivanka Trump first met the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during former President Donald Trump’s three-day state visit to the UK. On the first day of the Trumps’ visit, they were welcomed by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the future King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in the Buckingham Palace garden.

The Duke of Sussex also joined the group for a private lunch at the palace. Later, a state banquet at Buckingham Palace was attended by Ivanka and Prince William, along with President Trump, and the Queen.

(Instagram / Ivanka Trump)

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Donald Trump claimed he and the late monarch “talked all night long” during his visit to the UK. “She was a woman that was extraordinary…she did it so long so well,” he said, adding that “she never made any mistakes.”

Speaking to Nigel Farage, Trump recalled: “We had a good chemistry. And then as you remember that evening there was a big celebration and I sat next to the Queen, and we just talked all night long. She was incredible. She was incredible to speak to and so sharp. Her mind was so sharp and just to be with her was something very special.”

(Instagram / Ivanka Trump)

During the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, the Prince of Wales was also seen telling the Princess of Wales to wrap up her conversation with Princess Rajwa after the ceremony.

In a video of the two couples shared by The Daily Mail, Princess Kate could be seen talking with the Crown Prince, while Prince William spoke to Princess Rajwa. After William ended his conversation, Kate exchanged a few hugs and kisses with Rajwa and appeared to compliment her wedding gown.

William, who was seen standing off to the side, could be heard softly saying “chop chop” to his wife. In the video, he also told her to “keep going” and moved his hand in a circular motion, seemingly encouraging her to wrap up the conversation.