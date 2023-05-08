Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Derek Jeter has jokingly changed his Instagram bio to read “sleep-deprived father of four” while announcing the arrival of his and wife Hannah Jeter’s newborn son.

On Monday 8 May, the former New York Yankees shortstop took to Instagram to share the news that his family had grown, with Jeter revealing that he and Hannah welcomed their newborn son Kaius Green Jeter on 5 May 2023.

“Welcome to the world lil man!!! @hannahbjeter,” Jeter captioned a photo of the baby’s name and birth date.

The five-time World Series champion’s post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from his fans, followers and former teammates, with the official account for the Yankees writing: “Congratulations!!!” with three blue heart emojis.

“Congrats captain,” someone else wrote, referring to Jeter’s former title of captain of the Yankees, a post he held from 2003 to 2014.

Others took the opportunity to jokingly express their hopes that the newborn will follow in his father’s athletic footsteps. “Congratulations Mr Jeter!!! Thank you for providing the @yankees with their 2041 starting shortstop!!!” one person wrote, while another said: “Future Yankee.”

Hannah also shared the news on her Instagram, where she reposted Jeter’s post to her Stories. In addition to son Kaius, the couple, who did not reveal they were expecting a fourth child, also have three daughters, River, 17 months, Story, four, and Bella, five.

The retired athlete has spoken about his love of being a girl dad before, with Jeter telling Extra in 2022 that there’s a “whole other side” of him.

“The mornings are early,” the former baseball player told the outlet. “Getting them up - they’re not in school right now - but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons. I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there’s a whole other side to me.”