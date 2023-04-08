Warning as dog almost dies after eating hot cross bun

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog almost died after she pinched her owner’s hot cross bun.

Hungry Hattie sneakily grabbed the Easter treat after her owner Paul Beckwith went to get some butter.

When the civil servant turned his back he saw the treat in the mouth of his Bernese Mountain Dog and rushed over to yank it out.

But the five-month-old pup had wolfed it down in just two bites.

The traditional Easter bake can be fatal for dogs due to raisins, currants and sultanas being toxic for them.

Paul, of Witham, Essex said: “I hadn’t realised how high she could reach.

"Hattie hadn't really taken things before. I knew how dangerous it could be as one of my niece’s dogs ate some raisins a couple of years back and it was touch and go whether it was going to live.

“That was partly because it hadn’t been spotted quickly, so I was thinking the worst and I knew I had to act fast.

"When I phoned the vet, we were told we didn’t have long and to get her in straight away."

Hattie was rushed to the vets where she was given an injection to make her throw up – minimising the fatal risk.

The warning comes as millions of Brits plan to tuck into hot cross buns over the Easter bank holiday.

(Jam Press/Vets Now)

Vets Now said it had seen a 262% increase in hot cross bun ingestion cases from last year.

Dave Leicester, Vets Now’s head of telehealth, said: “All grapes, raisins, currants and sultanas can be poisonous to dogs.

“And potentially poisonous to cats, and the dried versions of the fruits are more frequently associated with severe symptoms.

“Recent research has suggested that it may be tartaric acid that causes the toxic effect.

"More research is needed before we can confidently provide a toxic dose, not least because the tartaric acid content of grapes and raisins is highly variable.

"Just one grape, raisin, currant or sultana can be toxic so real caution should be taken with foods that contain them.”

Paul was thankfully able to take Hattie home the same evening.

He added: “She was pretty sorry for herself when she came out, but she was back to herself the following day.

“There’s absolutely no way we’ll be having hot cross buns anywhere within reach and I’d definitely advise other owners to be really careful.”