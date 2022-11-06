Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor reveals he has prostate cancer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British rock band Duran Duran has revealed their former guitarist Andy Taylor has prostate cancer.

The group made the announcement in Los Angeles on Saturday 5 November as they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

Taylor, who was not present for the ceremony, wrote a letter for bandmate Simon LeBon to read out on stage.

“There’s nothing that comes close to such recognition. You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one’s own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible,” Taylor wrote in the letter.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease, and of course, we are no different, so I speak from the perspective of a family man, but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.”

Taylor said he was “truly sorry and massively disappointed” to have missed the ceremony.

He disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer “just over four years ago”.

“Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing – even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy!” Taylor said.

Duran Duran (Getty Images)

“I’m so very proud of these four brothers, I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

While only part of the letter was read out during the ceremony, the full text has been published to Duran Duran’s website.

Taylor said his current condition is “not immediately life threatening” but that there is no cure.

The musician added: “Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

Taylor first joined Duran Duran in 1980. He left in 1986 but returned for a reunion in 2001. He later left the band again in 2006.