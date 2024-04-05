How to stay safe during an earthquake

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Friday 5 April residents of New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut reported buildings shaking as the ground quivered in a rarely-felt earthquake.

Moments later, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Lebanon, New Jersey – approximately 50 miles from New York City.

The USGS said the earthquake was around 4.7 miles deep and extended to surrounding states.

Soon after, residents received an emergency alert acknowledging the earthquake and warning that aftershocks were possible.

Noticeable earthquakes, like the one on Friday morning, are rare in the New York City area. Ones that can be felt may be perceived as more dangerous, though local officials said there were no signs of damage or injuries. New York City’s Emergency Management asked people not to call 911 unless they were in danger.

In the event of future earthquakes taking place throughout the world, here are some general safety tips.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the most common methods that can be done immediately is called “Drop. Cover. Hold On.”

If you are feeling a noticeable earthquake, it is advised that you drop down onto your hands and knees before the shaking can knock you down. And because you’re on your hands and knees, you can still crawl to get anywhere you need to go. If you are not able to drop to the ground, it is recommended to sit down or remain seated to minimise the chance of falling.

Cover means to get under a sturdy table or desk and focus on making sure your head and neck are covered from any falling debris. “If there is no shelter nearby, get down near an interior wall or next to low-lying furniture that won’t fall on you, and cover your head and neck with your arms and hands,” the CDC website reads.

Another option is to cover yourself with a large book, pillow, or even your arms.

You need to hold on to whatever is protecting you until the shaking stops. This also means being prepared for the desk or table to move and following it if necessary.

Another general tip is to avoid changing your location too much. If you are outside, you should remain outside and only move to an open area with no trees, telephone poles, and buildings. Once in the open, get down low and stay there until the shaking stops.

If you are inside, you should remain inside and move away from glass or anything that isn’t secured to the wall that could fall like bricks from fireplaces and chimneys, light fixtures, wall hangings, high shelves, and cabinets with doors that could swing open.

A common tip that may have been heard at one point is to get under a doorway; however, the CDC advises against this because in newer houses and buildings, doorways are no stronger than any other part of the house. Doorways do not protect you from the most likely source of injury – falling or flying objects.

Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by falling or flying objects (such as TVs, lamps, glass, or bookcases), or by being knocked to the ground, the organisation says.