Emily Ratajkowski celebrates son’s first birthday with nude pregnancy throwbacks
Model and author welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in March 2021
Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her son’s first birthday with a series of nude photos showcasing her former baby bump as she wished herself a “happy birth day”.
The 30-year-old model and actor shared the slideshow of pregnancy photos to her Instagram page on Tuesday 8 March, writing in the caption: “Happy birthday Sly/happy birth day to me/happy women’s day to all.”
The images featured Ratajkowski, who welcomed her first child, Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021 with producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, in a bathtub cradling her pregnant stomach. In the third photo, Ratajkowski is seen lounging in a large, pink chair, while the final image showed her son.
The photos prompted praise from the supermodel’s followers, with one fan writing: “Of course he has an [International] Women’s Day bday. Hbd Sly and to his mama.”
“Happy birthday, and Happy International Women’s Day,” someone else wrote.
Ratajkowski previously revealed her fears about raising a daughter, and her concerns about her child being sexualised from a young age. “I wanted a daughter initially, but when I found out I was having a son, I was so relieved,” Ratajkowski told Elle. “Because I think that it would bring up - I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later - being sexualised way before puberty and being aware of it.”
The New York Times bestselling author has also been open about her own sexualised childhood, which she detailed in her book of essays, My Body.
During an episode of The Independent’s Millennial Love podcast, Ratajkowski, who previously accused Robin Thicke of sexual assault, also spoke out against men who have sexually assaulted women.
“There’s this thing of like, ‘well not all men’, but if we’re able to name the men that are this way, there will be some kind of healing,” she said on the podcast. “And the truth is I don’t think it’s about good and bad men, it’s about a system that men exploit, sometimes subconsciously.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies