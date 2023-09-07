Gisele Bündchen announces new cookbook with family favourite recipes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gisele Bündchen announced that she would be releasing a cookbook based on family recipes.

The supermodel, 43, revealed that she had written her first cookbook, titled Nourish, which will consist of a collection of hearty, healthy meals she loves to whip up for her family. The cookbook will also provide insight into Bündchen’s family dynamics and will reportedly have anecdotes and stories about her family.

Below an image of the cover, Bündchen captioned in an Instagram post: "I am so excited to announce my new cookbook. People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle."

The supermodel continued: "In Nourish, I share my family’s favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom," she continued. "I am happy that I get to share this cookbook with all of you! Hope you enjoy!"

The cookbook – which will be released on 26 March 2024 – will reportedly contain 100 approachable recipes that utilise “body-fueling” ingredients. The recipes consist of a wide range of options from a papaya-almond smoothie to Brazilian cheese bread. The cookbook also includes tips and tricks on how to make meals more “kid-friendly.”

The Chanel muse has long been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle. Following her divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Bündchen shared on Instagram that leaning on her favourite health and wellness practices provided her some solace through the rough time.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of her practising yoga on the beach. "When life gets challenging, always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

She continued, "It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

Bündchen shares two children with Brady – a son, Benjamin, 13, and a daughter, Vivian, 10 – and she also was a stepmother to Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan, Jack, who recently celebrated his 16th birthday. The model celebrated her former stepson’s birthday in a sweet Instagram post that said, “Happy birthday Jack! I can’t believe that you are turning 16!"

She continued to write: “I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️."

In her interview for the April 2023 issue of Vanity Fair, the supermodel noted that Moynahan’s co-parenting relationship with Brady has informed her own co-parenting plan after her divorce from Brady. While she said that now she had a “great relationship,” the two initially butted heads but grew to respect each other as the years went by. Bündchen told the outlet, "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it."