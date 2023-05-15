Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mothers’ Day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady has paid tribute to all the women in his life in honour of Mother’s Day.

On Sunday (May 14), the NFL star took to Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day with a post featuring his exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he captioned the Instagram post, which also included a black and white photo of Brady and his mother, Galynn Brady.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback – who shares 15-year-old son Jack with Moynahan, and son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Bündchen – went on to thank the women for all their “love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.”

“We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most,” Brady said.

His Mother’s Day post included images of Bündchen riding horseback near the beach with Benjamin and Vivian, as well as one snap of the supermodel posing with Moynahan and her son, Jack.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared her appreciation for the Mother’s Day tribute in the comments of Brady’s Instagram post, when she left a single red heart emoji.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. In a statement shared to his Instagram, Brady said he and Bündchen arrived at the decision “amicably” and will continue to focus on co-parenting their children.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day.”

According to People, the couple agreed on joint custody of their children. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he said.

Brady added that he and Bündchen arrived at the decision to end their marriage “after much consideration,” but they “wish only the best for each other” as they pursue “whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Meanwhile, Bündchen posted her own statement to social media, writing: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The Brazilian native acknowledged that the decision to end a marriage is “never easy,” but that she and Brady have “grown apart”.

“And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she continued. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Their separation came after months of speculation that Bündchen was upset with Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL in March 2022, after he previously announced his retirement in February of this year. In the months leading up to their divorce, Bündchen hinted that she had done her “part” supporting Brady’s career and their family.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said in an interview with Elle last September. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy.

“At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Less than one month later, it was reported that the former couple had hired divorce lawyers. Since then, the two have often shown their ability to co-parent their son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. In a recent cover story with Vanity Fair, Bündchen opened up about her relationship with Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan, and how seeing them co-parent their son Jack has helped her navigate her own divorce from the NFL star.

“I say to Bridget – you know, I have a great relationship with her,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair last March. “Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it.”

The Sex and the City star gave birth to Brady’s eldest son in 2007, in the early days of Bündchen’s relationship with the football star. As for how she and Brady plan to navigate custody of their own two children, Bündchen said: “We’re not playing against each other. We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

The supermodel has since sparked dating rumours with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, after the two were spotted together in Costa Rica multiple times since November. A source told People in January that the pair share a tight bond, but Bündchen later revealed that they have not put a label on their relationship.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”