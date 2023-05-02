Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bündchen has made her solo Met Gala red carpet debut following her divorce from Tom Brady.

On Monday 1 May, the supermodel, 42, arrived on the steps outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to pay her respects to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

For the occasion, Bündchen, who regularly worked with the German designer, wore a white vintage Chanel gown with an oversized feathered cape, in line with the dress code: “In honour of Karl.”

The model’s arrival on the red carpet steps marks her first solo appearance on the Met steps since 2006, and comes after her divorce from Brady in October 2022.

The couple were a longtime staple at the exclusive fashion extravaganza, where they first appeared together in 2008.

During a red carpet interview, Bündchen recalled the last time she worked with Lagerfeld, with the model revealing she’d last seen the designer in Cuba. She also revealed that she’d previously worn her Chanel Met Gala outfit in 2006 or 2007.

On social media, Bündchen’s solo arrival has been met with praise from fans, with one person joking: “This is what divorce does to you,” while another said: “Ohh she’s in her element.”

“That divorce glow. She’s glowing like a 1000-watt lightbulb,” someone else wrote.