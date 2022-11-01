‘It’s a very amicable situation’: Tom Brady gives insight into Gisele Bundchen divorce
‘We do the best we could do,’ Brady added
Tom Brady has spoken publicly for the first time since he and Gisele Bundchen filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.
The NFL star, 45, and supermodel Bundchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday morning (28 October), which was finalised just hours later.
Speaking on his radio show Let’s Go! on Monday (31 October), Brady said: “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home.
“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”
Brady added: “So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained that having their divorce “play out in front of a lot of people” adds a degree of difficulty.
“We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do,” he continued.
“I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way.
“So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”
Brady and Bundchen are parents of two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine. They agreed to joint custody in their divorce settlement.
In an Instagram Story announcing the divorce last week, Bundchen wrote: “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.
“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”
