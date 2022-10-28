Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have announced they have ended their marriage of 13 years.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL quarterback wrote on Instagram.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day.”

According to reports, the couple have agreed on joint custody of their children.

