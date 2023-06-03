Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has announced that she has given birth to a son she shares with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, while co-star Pete Sandiford and his wife Paige Yeoman have welcomed a newborn girl.

Both new parents confirmed the arrivals while appearing on Friday’s (2 June) episode of the Channel 4 show, giving viewers a glimpse at the children.

Warner, 32, introduced her newborn as she handed the baby to her sister Izzi. Later, she shared a picture of her son on Instagram, who she has named Ezra. The picture sees baby Ezra sleeping in a cot underneath a yellow blanket.

She wrote: “Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son.”

Meanwhile, Sandiford also confirmed his wife Paige Yeoman has given birth to their second child, a baby girl, on Friday’s show.

Appearing on the segment with his sister Sophie, Sandiford is seen holding his baby, before saying to Sophie: “Did I tell you her full name? We think we’re going to call her Evie Sylvie Sandiford.”

Sandiford and his wife Paige welcomed their first son Jimmy in August 2021 and wed last year.

Announcing his baby news, Sandiford told his son Jimmy in a sweet clip that he was about to become a big brother.

He joked: “Jimbers, you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming. You’re going to have to milk it.”

Hairdresser Warner confirmed she and boyfriend Nat were expecting their first child together back in December.

She confirmed her pregnancy on a Gogglebox episode, appearing alongside her sister Izzi, to who she showed her ultrasound scan.

Warner, who has been dating her boyfriend Nat Eddleston since 2018, reflected on the moment she showed her mother her pregnancy scan.

“When I showed mum the picture she said, ‘Oh can I take a picture,’ and you didn’t even look at it for two minutes,” she said.

Izzi responded: “I did! I told you where the things were, I’ll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy.”

Warner and her sister Izzi first appeared on Gogglebox in 2015 after Warner was reportedly approached by a friend who worked on casting for the show. Sandiford and his sister have been fan favourites since they joined the show in 2017.