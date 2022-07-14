Gogglebox’s Georgia Bell gives birth to first child

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has given birth to her first child.

The 22-year-old reality TV personality shared the first picture and happy news to her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Hugh James Newby was born at 12.31pm on 12 July 2022 and weighs 7lb 7.5oz.

A picture shows the newborn wearing a white outfit and matching hat, and covered with a white blanket.

“Our beautiful boy has made his entrance!” she captioned the post.

“12/07/22 at 12:31pm - 7lb 7.5oz. You’re perfect in every way Hugh James Newby.”

Close friend and Gogglebox co-star Abbie Lynn shared her congratulations: “Congratulations to you both! He is beautiful in every way, I am such a proud aunty and best friend xxxx”.

Fellow Gogglebox stars also sent their well wishes, with Izzi Warner writing: “Awww 🥰 how gorgeous is he! Congratulations 🥳💙”, while Sophie Sandiford simply wrote: “Congratulations💙💙💙💙”.

The Durham hairdresser has been in a relationship with partner and new dad Josh Newby since 2018.

Bell announced that she was expecting her first child back in January by posting a photo of her ultrasound scan, a pair of bootees, a teddy bear and a babygro reading “And then there were four”.

The “fourth” member of Bell’s family is their Staffordshire bull terrier, Vinnie, who even has his own Instagram account.

Bell and Lynn prompted hilarity and disbelief in a 2021 episode of Gogglebox when Lynn admitted she had never heard of Israel.

The two young women were watching a news report which stated that the Middle Eastern country had been added to the UK’s green travel list, leading Lynn to ask: “Where’s Israel? I’ve never heard of Israel.”

A gobsmacked Bell replied: “You've got to be taking the p**s. Israel? It's something to do with Jesus.”

The news follows the recent announcement that the popular Baggs family will not appear in future episodes of Gogglebox.

In a statement shared to Instagram, father Joe Baggs cited “exciting opportunities” as being behind their decision to quit.

“After three incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show,” his statement began.

“We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.”