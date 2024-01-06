Gregg Wallace issues funding plea for autistic children’s education

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gregg Wallace has made a plea for more funding for autistic children’s education during an appearance on QVC.

The food broadcaster and MasterChef judge appeared on the classic home shopping channel on Saturday (6 January) to promote a rose plant named after his four-year-old son, Sid.

Sid was diagnosed with severe autism in 2022.

During the broadcast, Wallace, 59, explained that £5 from every sale of the Little Sid Rosebush supports the charity Ambitious About Autism, which directly helps “young children with autism, because finding education for them is not easy”.

“Let me tell you, we’re very fortunate, we got [Sid] into a local special needs school, but autistic children do not fit in well with mainstream education, we do need extra funding,” Wallace said.

Describing the red flower to the audience, Wallace added: “It’s a beautiful fragrance, to me it smells a little bit like vanilla and honey, but the flower itself is the same colour as Sid’s favourite.”

Wallace shares Sid with his wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini, whom he married in 2016.

The Little Sid Rose has been created by British breeders Harkness Rose Company, and £5 from every sale is being donated to the charity for autistic children and young people.

In June 2023, the former Saturday Kitchen host spoke candidly about his reaction to finding out about Sid’s autism.

“You go through a period of almost like mourning. Like, my God, I haven’t got the child I thought I had,” he told The Times.

“I wanted to kick a rugby ball about with him and teach him about knights and castles. His mum and nonna would have wanted to teach him how to cook and make his bed and his clothes.

“His grandpa would have wanted to be out with him with a boomerang and an air rifle and building a treehouse. So we’re missing out. I don’t think he’s missing out,” he added.

Wallace also previously fronted the BBC Two show Inside The Factory, and told Gaby Roslin’s show on BBC Radio London that his departure was influenced by Sid needing additional support with his education.

Earlier this week, Wallace recalled a special moment that he shared with Sid over the festive period on ITV’s Lorraine, and says that he and Sterpini have seen marked improvements in their son since he started school.

He told presenter Lorraine Kelly: “It was the first time he ever opened his presents, played with them and interacted with family.”