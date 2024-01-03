Gregg Wallace shares touching moment with autistic son

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace has opened up on a special moment he shared with his four-year-old son.

The TV presenter revealed his son Sid, who has autism, opened his Christmas presents for the first time and interacted with visiting family members.

The 59-year-old said he and his wife Anne-Marie, 37, have seen huge improvements in Sid’s skills since he started school.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (3 January), he said: “It was the first time he ever opened his presents, played with them and interacted with family.”