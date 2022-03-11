Grimes has announced that she and Elon Musk welcomed a second child, a daughter, via surrogate in December.

The singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, revealed in a cover story with Vanity Fair on 10 March that she and the Tesla founder welcomed a baby girl, named Exa Dark Sideræl. Apart from their newborn daughter, the two also share one-year-old son X Æ A-12.

After initially referring to the baby just as Y, Grimes revealed her full name, as well as the meaning behind her daughter’s unique name. According to Vanity Fair, Exa refers to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, while Dark refers to “the unknown”.

“People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe,” Grimes explained. However, the couple have nicknamed the baby “Y”, similar to their son’s nickname “X”.

While the news of a second child came as a shock to many of Grimes’ fans, the internet was more interested in the name the Genesis singer chose for her baby girl, with social media users sharing their reactions to the surprise baby announcement on Twitter.

“GRIMES HAS A SECRET SECOND CHILD WITH ELON????” tweeted one user.

“Grimes really had two children and named them X and Y,” said another. “What the hell is happening.”

One Twitter user joked that Musk and Grimes’s names for their children hide a code to the secrets of the universe: “Elon Musk and Grimes’ first baby is named X Æ A-12. Maybe their second is named something which, if flipped upside down and superimposed over X Æ A-12‘s name, reveals a secret source code to the Universe.”

“Grimes’ new baby is actually an NFT,” tweeted one person.

Someone else acknowledged that “Grimes’ new baby name is a choice...” while another person joked: “Please stop letting Grimes and Elon name their children without supervision.”

“Why couldn’t Grimes and Elon just name their child Mary or something?” someone else asked.

The 33-year-old singer revealed the news of her newborn baby girl, seemingly accidentally, when a Vanity Fair reporter heard crying coming from the upstairs of the Texas home where Grimes is currently residing. When asked if she has another baby apart from her son X, Grimes said, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things.”

In addition to the baby girl’s name, internet users could not get over the fact that a reporter discovered the newborn after Grimes invited them to her home.

“The idea of Grimes inviting a reporter to her house where she is HIDING A NEWBORN CHILD MERE FEET AWAY when she could have them meet, I don’t know, ANYWHERE ELSE is actually sending me over a cliff,” tweeted Michael Cuby, entertainment writer and them editor-at-large.

Reporter Greg Barradale also weighed in on the discovery: “This interview, where a reporter discovers Grimes and Elon Musk’s secret second baby because it’s crying upstairs, is one of the wildest things I’ve read”.

In September 2021, Grimes and Musk reportedly split after first being linked together in May 2018. Speaking about their current relationship status, Grimes told the publication: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.” She added that the two live in separate houses but they see each other frequently.

“This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free…We’ve always wanted at least three or four [children],” Grimes said.