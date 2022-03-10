Grimes accidentally reveals she had a second baby with Elon Musk

Grimes has revealed, seemingly accidentally, that she has welcomed her second child with Elon Musk.

In a new interview, the musician invited a journalist over to her home in Austin, Texas, who, when they heard a baby cry, asked if she had another child apart from her one-year-old son, X Æ A-12, with the tech billionaire.

“I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” Grimes told Vanity Fair in response. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there.

“I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

She then admitted that they had welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who was born via a surrogate. The couple have nicknamed the baby “Y”.

Grimes said her new baby girl is “colicky” and so was more likely than usual to be crying. “I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said of her decision to invite journalist Devin Gordon to her house.

It had been reported in September 2021 that Grimes and Musk had split up, but speaking about their relationship, Grimes told the publication: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala (Getty Images for Huffington Post)

She added: “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it...

“This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free…We’ve always wanted at least three or four [children].”