Gwyneth Paltrow compares daughter Apple going to college to giving birth

Gwyneth Paltrow has described her daughter Apple going to college as feeling “as profound as giving birth”.

The 49-year-old actor opened up about her eldest child flying the nest during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I know this sounds nuts, [but] it feels almost as profound as giving birth,” she said.

The Shakespeare in Love star shares Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The pair separated in 2014, famously releasing a statement that said they were “consciously uncoupling”.

Despite this, the pair still have a good relationship.

“He’s completely my family, and I love him,” Paltrow said of Martin said during the interview.

“And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible.”

While the Goop entrepreneur did not specify where her daughter would be studying, she has previously spoken of how “empowered” she was.

During a 2020 interview for Adobe’s MAX summit about the future of the workplace for women, she said: “When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered. They have – and I mean this word in the best possible way – they have a sense of entitlement that's beautiful. It's not spoiled.'

Paltrow clarified that she was describing her daughter and her friends' entitlement in terms of knowing they are equal to men: “It's like, ‘No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get, too’. I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together,” she said.

She married Glee producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Martin has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson for the past few years.

Her comments come just days after she penned a tribute to getting older ahead of her forthcoming fiftieth birthday.

In a length blog-post on the wellness platform, she said that she had come to accept her ageing body, which she described as “a collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters.

“While I do what I can to strive for good health and longevity, to stave off weakening muscles and receding bones, I have a mantra I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept.

“I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity,” she added.