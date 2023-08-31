Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken candidly about her experience as a stepmother to her husband Brad Falchuk’s two children, Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17.

On 30 August, the wellness mogul took to her Instagram Story, inviting all of her 8.3m followers to ask her anything. From hair colour inquiries to questions about her late father, Paltrow’s audience didn’t hold back. In fact, one fan forced Paltrow to open up about what it’s been like marrying a spouse who already had two children.

“I did find it really hard at first,” the Goop founder admitted. “You know? There’s no book on this. Nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light.”

“It’s kind of like trying to avoid landmines,” she added.

Paltrow married the TV writer in 2018 after four years of dating. She was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 10 years, before announcing their divorce in March 2014. Meanwhile, Falchuk shares his two children with his previous wife of 19 years, Suzanne Bukinik. When the health enthusiast tied the knot with Falchuk, she welcomed Isabella and Brody into her family - with her mini-me daughter Apple, 19, and her 17-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with Martin.

The Academy Award-winner acknowledged the difficulties of being thrown into a new family. She pointed out how existing dynamics between each member are tricky to navigate all at once. For her, there was a fear of how becoming a new figure in her stepchildren’s lives would affect everyone.

(Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow)

“You’re going into a family with dynamics, and there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this new person mean,” Paltrow noted. “But you know for myself, the minute I decided and fully embodied the idea that my step-kids were my kids and I loved them just as much, and I gave them the same rules and boundaries and just kind of wholeheartedly went for it, the easier the whole thing got.”

Paltrow’s Instagram confessions come after the A-lister decided to take a social media hiatus earlier this month. In her 2 August post, she was seen sitting below the branches of a tree with the light of the moon peaking in. “Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present,” her caption read.

On 14 August, the healthy living advocate broke her social media silence to share a poignant tribute for the renowned artist Clarence Avant. She posted a photograph of them embracing one another, expressing her sorrow over the loss.

“You were beloved by so many, including our family who looked forward to every dinner, every drop of wisdom, just the warmth of your presence,” she wrote.