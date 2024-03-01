Halsey shares photo of herself ‘back in diapers’ after procedure for endometriosis

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halsey has given fans an intimate glimpse at her journey with endometriosis.

The singer, 29, shared a photo of her stomach covered in bandages to her Instagram Story on Wednesday 28 February. Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, appeared to be recovering from a recent procedure as she posed in a pair of absorbent briefs with a stretchy waistband.

“Back in diapers but at least they have little bows,” Halsey wrote over her Story. Along with the absorbent briefs – which are usually given out to patients after a medical procedure – the “Without Me” singer wore a red and white striped pajama set.

While the mother of one didn’t share any further details about her procedure, she gave a shout-out to Los Angeles-based OBGYN Dr Thaïs Aliabadi for her “unparalleled care and brilliance”.

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, per Page Six, Halsey also wrote: “Endometriosis gang.”

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, has been open with fans throughout her endometriosis struggle. Endometriosis is a common disorder that affects around 176 million women of reproductive age worldwide. The condition occurs when tissue similar to that which grows inside of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It can result in severe abdominal or lower back pain and can lead to other complications, including infertility.

Halsey was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 after experiencing a miscarriage (Instagram/Halsey)

The “Bad at Love” singer was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 after experiencing a miscarriage. She underwent her first surgery to treat endometriosis in 2017 and attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards in 2022 just three days after undergoing another surgery for the condition.

Halsey, who welcomed son Ender with ex-Alev Aydin in July 2021, previously described how becoming a mother has impacted her ongoing health journey. In an Instagram Story shared with fans back in 2022, the “Eastside” singer admitted that her “health has changed a lot since [she] got pregnant and gave birth”.

Halsey revealed she’d been diagnosed with several autoimmune disorders, including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). “I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it’s kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender,” she continued.

“[I’m] feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit and that started with being pregnant and now has evolved into something totally beyond pregnancy, beyond postpartum,” Halsey said. “I have a lot of angst and I have a lot of energy and I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage.”