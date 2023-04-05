Canadian teen who shared ‘bucket list’ on TikTok after cancer diagnosis dies at 18

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Canadian teenager who inspired thousands with his “bucket list” series on TikTok has passed away at 18 years old after a battle with cancer.

Harrison Gilks of Fredericton, New Brunswick died peacefully on 30 March “with his mom, dad and brother holding his hands and by his side,” according to his obituary. The teenager – who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in November 2020 – had more than 300,000 followers on TikTok.

In June 2022, Harrison began his bucket list series after learning that his rare form of cancer had become terminal, despite doctors saying he was in remission just four months prior. In response, Harrison shared a video to TikTok announcing the start of his bucket list adventure.

“This isn’t the normal type of stuff I post, but found out today, or it was kind of confirmed to me, that I have terminal cancer,” he said. “To those of you on here that know me, you probably know that I’ve had a battle going with it for the last little while now. I was good, I thought, cancer-free for a little bit. But, unfortunately it came back.”

“So, the reason I’m making this and I’m putting it out there is I’d like to make a little series called ‘bucket list series,’” he told his friends and followers. “I’m gonna go out and do a bunch of stuff that I’ve always wanted to do. I’m not sure what yet.”

Since the start of his TikTok series, Harrison ticked off a number of bucket list items with the help of his community. According to Canadian public broadcaster CBC, his local community raised money to help Harrison accomplish his final wishes, including a New York City helicopter ride, meeting ice hockey players from the Montreal Canadiens, attending a Los Angeles Rams football game, and visiting Mexico with friends.

On 21 March, Harrison shared his final video just days before his death. In a TikTok filmed from his hospital bed, the teenager said that he was “still able to have a great time” during his trip to Mexico despite having “some complications during the trip.”

“I don’t know how to say it other than the cancer [has] spread,” he said. “The doctor said I don’t have a whole lot of time left and the chances of me going home are very slim. I’ll be in the hospital for probably the remainder of whatever time I have left, which is obviously very upsetting. It’s been a great ride with you guys on the bucket list. Bucket list complete.”

Speaking to CBC, his father Trevor Gilks said his 18-year-old son will always be remembered for “his big heart, social spirit, love for sports and his will to never give up.”

“Every time there was something that would put a big grin on his face and you could tell in that moment he forgot about cancer,” said Trevor. “You see those moments and it’s all worth it.”

Following Harrison’s death, his younger brother David shared the news to his thousands of followers that Harrison had passed. “I’m making this video because Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family,” his brother said in a video posted to Harrison’s TikTok. “I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everyone from around the world for their support and encouragement. It really did mean a lot to him.”

In his obituary, Harrison’s family called the teen “an inspiration” to his friends, family and TikTok followers. “He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world,” they said. “He vowed to get as many ‘bucket list’ adventures as he could with the time he had left…But after nearly two and a half years of a hard-fought battle, knowing he did as much as he could, knowing he was loved and strong, he said goodbye.”

Harrison Gilks was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue. According to the American Cancer Society, rhabdomyosarcoma is common in children and most often spreads to the lungs, lymph nodes and bones.