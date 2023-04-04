Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sun cream as he awaits skin cancer biopsies

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman has undergone two biopsies to test for basal cell carcinoma on his nose and is urging people to wear sun cream to protect themselves.

The Australian actor, who has received treatment for skin cancer on his nose six times before, reminded his 31.3 million followers to “put some sunscreen on” even if they really want a tan this summer.

He posted a video on his Instagram, showing a bandage on his nose, and reassured people that basal cell carcinoma is “the least dangerous of them all”.

Jackman, 54, said that his doctor “saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion”, which led to the two biopsies being done.

“I’ll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know,” the Greatest Showman star continued. “If I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen.

“It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me… This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It’s coming out now.”

He added: “Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe.”

Basal cell carcinoma does not usually spread to other parts of the body. According to the NHS, it usually appears as a small, shiny pink or white lump with a translucent, waxy appearance, or a red scaly patch. There can sometimes be some brown or black pigment within the patch.

If not treated, basal cell carcinoma can sometimes cause considerable skin cancer. It often develops on the face, ears, hands, shoulders, upper chest and back.

Jackman’s first case of skin cancer occurred in 2013. He had it removed from his nose after his wife Deborra-Lee Furness told him to get a mark on his nose checked.

Since then, he has been treated for skin cancer five more times, with his sixth surgery taking place in 2017.

In 2021, he underwent another skin biopsy and has consistently urged others to wear sun cream.