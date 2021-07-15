Summer is (finally) in the air as the UK prepares for a period of very warm weather, with temperatures expected to hit 30C in some areas on Sunday.

But while the sunshine is more than welcome after torrential downpours and some flash flooding in recent weeks, the Met Office’s pollen forecast predicts mostly high or very high levels of pollen across large swathes of the country from today – which does not bode well for hay fever sufferers.

And as all remaining social restrictions are set to lift from 19 July, everyone must stay alert to any potential symptoms of illness - so how can hay fever sufferers ensure they distinguish between their allergy and potential Covid-19?

“With the appearance of the sun, we’ve also had a huge surge in springtime pollen, causing many of us to question whether our symptoms are hay fever or coronavirus,” states the London Doctors Clinic.

“If you’re not sure what your symptoms are showing it can be a cause of concern during these unsettling times.”

Here’s how to tell the difference.

What are the main symptoms of hay fever?

The main symptoms of hay fever, the NHS outlines, are:

Sneezing and coughing

A runny or blocked nose

Itchy, red or watery eyes

Itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

Loss of smell

Pain around your temples and forehead

Headache

Earache

Feeling tired

“Hay fever doesn’t cause a high temperature and most people don’t feel unwell,” says Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist at Boots.

The NHS adds that hay fever symptoms may last for weeks or months.

“In some people, hay fever can trigger allergic asthma, causing a tight chest and difficulty breathing,” Allergy UK states.

If an individual has hay fever and asthma, they may also experience a tight feeling in their chest and shortness of breath, in addition to wheezing and coughing.

How are they different to coronavirus symptoms?

The main symptoms of Covid-19 are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and loss or changed sense of taste and smell, the NHS outlines.

If you have a high temperature, “this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)”, the health service explains.

If you have a new continuous cough, “this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours”.

Hay fever and coronavirus symptoms infographic (Boots)

“If you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual,” the NHS adds.

The London Doctors Clinic outlines that other symptoms of the coronavirus may include:

Tiredness

Aches and pains

A sore throat

Shortness of breath

Some people have reported diarrhoea, nausea and a runny nose but this is rare

What can you do to ease hay fever symptoms?

You can ease your hay fever symptoms by taking measures such as putting Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen, wearing wraparound sunglasses when you’re outside to stop pollen from getting into your eyes and showering and changing your clothes when you come inside to wash the pollen off, the NHS states.

It is also advisable to stay inside and keeping your windows and doors shut as much as possible.

A pharmacist may also be able to advise you on what products may help you, such as antihistamine tablets or nasal sprays.

What should you do if you display signs of Covid-19?

If you experience symptoms that you think may indicate you have the coronavirus, you should use the NHS’s online 111 service to find out what you should do next.

It is important not to leave your home if you have a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

“To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home,” the NHS says.

The organisation adds that you should only call 111 if you cannot get help through the online service.