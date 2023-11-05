Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Travis Barker.

The reality TV star, 44, was expecting a boy with her rock star partner and is believed to have given birth in LA on Saturday 4 November, TMZ reports.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian and Barker’s representatives for comment.

The news comes after Barker, 47, revealed that he and Kardashian were planning on naming their baby son Rocky Thirteen Barker, during an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast.

Kardashian has three other children with ex-boyfriend and fellow Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

Barker has two children: Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Speaking on an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast, the Blink-182 drummer said his son's full name would be Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kardashian revealed to the world that she and Barker were expecting by recreating a scene from his band’s “All the Small Things” music video, holding a sign up at one of his gigs that said: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

They later shared a gender reveal video, which showed her sitting on Barker’s lap at a drum kit. He then played a drum roll as blue streamers and confetti rained down on them.

In October, Kardashian praised her doctors for “saving” her baby’s life as she revealed she was recovering from urgent foetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery.

“I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She added: “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

In his post, Barker expressed his gratitude for how the procedure went, after postponing a handful of Blink-182 European tour dates due to the “urgent family matter”.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he wrote. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Kardashian and Barker were married earlier this year. They had two ceremonies in May, first in California then in Portofino, Italy, after throwing a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas.